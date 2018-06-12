Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday announced the results for Class 10 board examinations. Students can check their result by logging on the JAC official website. JAC announced that a total of 57.29% students cleared their matric examination with boys leaving behind girls in terms of passing percentage.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday announced the Class 10th results with a pass percentage of 59.48. A total of 61.79% boys clear their class 10 examination, leaving girls behind whose pass percentage could only touch 57.29%. Students can check their result on the JAC official website. More than 400,000 students were awaiting their Class 10 board results, which has finally come today. Talking about figures more specifically, out of a total 4,28,379 students who have appeared for the exam, only 2,54,830 were able to clear the exam.

The highest passing percentage came from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district as a total of 74.75% students cleared the examination. Ranchi took the second spot, achieving a passing percentage of 72.93 while with 68.23% E Singhbhum took the third spot.

Further breaking the figures, out of 208701 boys who appeared for the examination, 1,28,959 passed the examination. While out of 2,19,688 girls who gave the examination, 1,25,871 cleared the exam.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results via a press conference at its Ranchi office. JAC chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh addressed the press conference.

Reports say that the result had got delayed this time as the evaluation process after the examination took more time. The Jharkhand Board examination for Class 10 was conducted at 954 examination centres across the state, where the last exam was held on March 21. Meanwhile, results for Jharkhand Board Class 12 results are yet to announced.

