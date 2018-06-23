Jharkhand Academic Council is going to release the Class 12 Arts stream results for the academic year 2017-18 on June 27, 2018, as per reports. Students can download their Class 12 Arts results from the official website jac.ac.in of the Council by entering their roll numbers on the provided fields.

The results will also be available at jharresults.nic.in. According to reports, the results of Jharkhand 12th board exam will be announced on June 27. The Class 12 board examination result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams was released on June 7, 2018. Earlier, the results of Arts stream was expected to be declared by the third week of June, this year, however, it got delayed.

Moreover, the Jharkhand Academic Council had conducted the Intermediate Examinations for the academic year 2017-18 during the month of March. The JAC Class 12 Exam 2018 started from March 8 to April 3, 2018, where nearly 3.2 lakh students had appeared.

Students can check the JAC Class 12 (Arts) Results 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of JAC, jac.ac.in or jharresults.nic.in On the home page, search for the link which says, ‘Jharkhand board Class 12th arts results’ and click on it Students will be directed to a different page Here, enter necessary details such as your roll number and date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the JAC Class 12 Arts Results 2018 and take print out of it if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://jharresults.nic.in/

