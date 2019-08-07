Jharkhand High Court typing hall tickets: Hall tickets for Typist and other post-exam has been generated on the official website of Jharkhand High Court. Candidates can download the hall tickets @jhc2.digiregister.online.admitcard, to make it easier the direct link has been provided below. Check steps to download the hall tickets.

Jharkhand High Court typing hall tickets: Jharkhand High Court on July 29, 2019, announced the hall tickets for the Translator, Typist, and other post-exams. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post and has to enroll in the hall tickets process they must download the hall tickets from the official website of Jharkhand High Court or click on the link jhc2.digiregister.online.admitcard to visit directly.

Candidates must know that Jharkhand High Court recently announced 63 vacancies for the Typist, Translator, Assistant Librarian, and Cashier post on 29 July 2019. Jharkhand High Court will commence the written test for the Typist, Translator, Assistant Librarian and Cashier post followed by Computer Skill Test and Personality Test for the certain posts.

Important Dates

10th August 2019– Assistant Librarian, Cashier and Typist posts exams

11 August 2019 – Translator and Senior Translator posts exam

Its mandate for the candidates to carry their admit cards in the examination hall as admit cards will act an Identity proof for the appearing candidates, in case the candidates forget to bring the admit card they won’t be allowed to sit in the examination so, its adviced that candidates must download the hall tickets and also take a hard copy of it. Candidates can also mail Support Email: support@digiregister.online for further queries.

Follow the steps to download the Jharkhand High Court Typist Admit Card 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in or click on the link jhc2.digiregister.online.admitcard to directly download the hall tickets

Step 2: A new dialogue box will appear.

Step 3: To download the hall tickets, candidates must fill enter their Registered Mobile Number and Registered Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the proceed button.

Step 5: The hall tickets will display on the computer screens.

Step 6: Candidates must download the hall tickets and take a hard copy of it.

