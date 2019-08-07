Jharkhand High Court typist admit card 2018: Jharkhand High Court has released the admit card on July 29, 2019 for Typist, Translator, and other posts. Candidates who had applied for the post for the Jharkhand High Court Typist, Translator Exam, can check their hall ticket which is available on the official website of Jharkhand High Court - jhc2.digiregister.online.

Jharkhand High Court typist admit card 2018: Jharkhand High Court has released the admit card on the 29 July 2019 for the Typist, Translator, and other posts. All such candidates who have applied for the Jharkhand High Court Typist, Translator Exam, can check their admit card available on the official website of Jharkhand High Court – jhc2.digiregister.online. Those who had applied for the post can download their Jharkhand High Court Typist Admit Card 2018 after providing login credentials through the official website.

Candidates will be selected fro the post on the basis of their performance in written test followed by Computer Skill Test and Personality Test/Viva-Voce (for the certain posts.)

Jharkhand High Court Typist Admit Card 2018: Check steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. https://jhc2.digiregister.online/admitcard

Step 2: Enter the Registered Mobile Number and Registered Date of Birth (Mobile number and Date of Birth filled at the time of filling online application) on the provided place.

Step 3: After filling the Registered Mobile Number, Registered Date of Birth, you will get your admit card.

Step 4: Take a print out of your admit card. They can also save a copy for future use

Applications have been invited for the post of Typist, Translator, Assistant Librarian, Cashier and other 63 Posts against the advertisement no-04/Accts./2018.

Written Exam for the Assistant Librarian, Cashier and Typist posts are scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019. Translator and Senior Translator posts exam will be held on August 11, 2019.

About Jharkhand High Court

The Jharkhand High Court is one of the newest High Courts in India established in 2000 under the Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000. This happened after Jharkhand was carved out of the state Bihar. Court has jurisdiction over Jharkhand state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App