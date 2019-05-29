Jharkhand ITI 2019 admit card to release today: The admit cards for the Jharkhand ITI exam will be released by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) today. All the candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand ITI 2019 admit card to release today: The Jharkhand ITI Admit Card will be released on May 29, 2019, by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). The admit cards will be available for download from the website once after its release. All the candidates who have applied for the Jharkhand ITI 2019 exam can download there admit card by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB), jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The examination for the same will be conducted on June 2, 2019. All the candidates are advised to carry the admit cards with them at the time of examination as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

The exam organising body has allocated various centres to hold the exams and all the candidates who have applied for the exams will get all the details regarding the examination centre on the admit cards issued to them. The admit card for the same will be available for download till the date of the exam and it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the examination centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit cards.

The application process for the Jharkhand ITI Exam conducted by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) commenced on April 2, 2019, and concluded on April 15, 2019.

Steps to download the Jharkhand ITI 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB), jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Jharkhand ITI Admit Card 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it with you for carrying it to the examination centre on the examination day.

