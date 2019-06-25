Jharkhand ITI Admissions 2019. The registration process for JCECEB ITI 2019 will end today by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). The JCECEB application process began on 3rd June and will end today 25 June 2019.

Interested candidates can fill up the application form of JCECEB ITI 2019 until today. The application form is available online. Candidates are required to visit the official website – jceceb.eadmissions.net

The JCECEB application process began on 3rd June 2016. Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria to fill in the application form.

Candidates should be at least 14 years and not more than 40 years in age. Besides, candidates must have cleared their Class 8 examination from any Board/University recognized by the Government of India.

JCECEB ITI Application Form 2019: Steps to apply

The online application of Jharkhand ITI Admissions contains three main steps, i.e form filling, uploading images and paying the application fees.

Step1: Visit the JCECEB official website – jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in or

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘JCECB ICR Application Form’

Step 3: Create your login ID by providing your mobile number and email

Step 4: Login with your login ID

Step 5: Fill in the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download a copy of the duly filled in application form for future reference.

The selection will be based on the admission to various ITI institutes of the state of Jharkhand, only of the candidate will clear the entrance exam conducted by JCECEB.

