Jharkhand ITI Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the Jharkhand ITI 2019 will be available on the official website from Wednesday, May 29, 2019, by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (JCECEB), jececeb.jharkhand.gov.in. The admit card will be available for download on the official website till the date of the examination. The ITI entrance exam or the Diploma Entrance Competitive Exam (DECE) lateral entry 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2019. All the candidates are advised to carry the admit cards top the examination centre or else they will be not allowed to enter the examination hall.

The exam organising authority has assigned many centres for holding the exams and all the candidates will find the details regarding their examination centres on the issued admit cards. The application process for the same started on April 2, 2019, and concluded on April 15, 2019. A lot of students have applied for the examination and now they all can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (JCECEB).

Steps to download Jharkhand ITI Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (JCECEB), jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Jharkhand ITI Admit Card 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you to take it to the examination centre.

