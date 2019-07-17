Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental exams 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming 10th, 12th compartmental exams on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article below.

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental exams 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC has issued the Admit Cards for the upcoming 10th, 12th compartmental exams and the link to download the admit cards is now available on the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the compartmental examination can check the steps to download the hall tickets given below.

The Jharkhand JAC secondary, intermediate compartmental exams 2019 is going to be conducted by the authority for the students who had appeared in the 10th and 12th examination but failed to clear one or two subjects. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to download the Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental exams 2019?

Visit the official website of the JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

On clicking, candidates will have to enter the necessary credentials as asked such as registration number, roll number, date of birth

Now, click on the ‘Submit’ button

Download the admit cards and take a print out for reference in future

Students must note that the compartmental examinations will be held in the month of June. Students must also note that the admit cards are mandatory for the examination. Without the admit cards or hall tickets students will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Reports say that the JAC Secondary and Intermediate examination results were declared in May. This year, 59.48% students out of the total that appeared in the JAC 10th exam have cleared the examination while 79.97% students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

