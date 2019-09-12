Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental result 2019 has been declared on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council @jacresults.com. Candidates those who had failed in the march examination and have reappeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council, jacresults.com.

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC 10th and 12th compartmental result on its official website. Candidates those who had applied for the examination can check the results from the official website of the Board i.e. jacresults.com. Students who had failed in the March Examination and have appeared for the Compartmental Examination can now visit the official website jacresults.com to check their Secondary and Intermediate Results online.

In order to check the results candidates must provide their roll number and roll code on the website. The required details are mentioned on the admit card hence candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid any delay in checking JAC Compartmental Result 2019.

Candidates must note that the JAC 10th compartmental result has been released on a single-window while the Jharkhand 12th Compartmental Result 2019 has been published stream-wise i.e. separately for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. Students from each of the streams will have to click on the relevant links provided on the result website to access their results.

Steps to check Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Compartmental Results 2019

Candidates must follow these simple steps to download the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council i.e. jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link for compartmental secondary/compartmental intermediate examination link

Step 3: Candidates then should select the relevant stream

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number And Roll Code

Step 5: Your JAC Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Your JAC Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App