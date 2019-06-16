Jharkhand JAC Board: The admit card of the class 8 exam has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The link for the admit card of class 8 special exams has been activated. Nearly, 70,000 students will appear fro the class 8th special exam this month.

Jharkhand JAC Board 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the admit cards of the class 8 exam on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The link for class 8 special exams has been activated. Around 70,000 students will appear for the JAC class 8 special exam this month. As many as 5.5 lakh candidates had appeared for Jharkhand class 8 exam. The exams were held in the month of February. If one wants to download the admit card, students can follow certain steps to download the hall ticket.

JAC class 8 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JAC admit card link’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Select the type of school administration and district name from the drop box

Step 5: JAC admit card will be displayed

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC announced the JAC 12th Arts Result 2019 or Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019 on various websites such as jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Arts students secured a pass percentage pass-percentage of 79.97 per cent. Girls outshone boys with 81.50 per cent. Boys secured a pass percentage of 77.91 per cent.

According to the information, around 70,000 students will appear for the JAC class 8 special exam this month.

About Jharkhand Academic Council

The State of Jharkhand came into being on November 15, 2000.

The Jharkhand State Legislature enacted an act to establish Jharkhand Academic Council. Itw as assented by the honourable Governor of the State on February 26, 2003. Itw as notified by the government on March 4, 2003. Later, it was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 2002.

