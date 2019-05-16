Jharkhand JAC class 10th result 2019 declared: The class 10th results has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi on the official website today at 1:30 pm on the official websites jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the result can check it through the official websites or third party websites.

The passing percentage of the JAC class 10th 77.77 per cent.

In 2019, boys outperformed girls. Pass percentage of boys is 72.99 while the pass percentage of girls is 68.67 per cent. Among districts, Palamu performs the best with 79.74 pass percent.

In the year 2019, 4.4 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board matric examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9.

Jharkhand JAC class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 matric exam result

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other details in the space provided.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Earlier, Jharkhand Officials have stated that if the process completes early, results might be declared today. Otherwise, it would be announced tomorrow. The results of intermediate science and commerce exam 2019 have been announced on May 14. No official announcement was made regarding the intermediate results before declaring the results.

In the previous year, the result for class 10 was announced on June 12. The overall pass percentage stood at 59.48 per cent. In case the students want to apply for re-evaluation, the fees and application forms will be made available on the official website.

In order to check the result, students can type the following details

RESULTJAC10roll number and send it to 56263

Meanwhile, JAC class 12 arts result is also awaited. It will be declared soon by next week.

In the previous year, the Jharkhand Academic Council declared the results on 12 May 2018

