JAC class 11th Result 2019: The class 11th Jharkhand board Result 2019 has been announced. All the students who have appeared for the same can visit the official website of the Jharkhand board to check and download their result. The official website of the Jharkhand board is jac.ac.in. Students can also visit the dedicated website of the Jharkhand board, jacresults.com.

As per the numbers shared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), 82.61 per cent students qualified the JAC class 11th Result 2019. In the current year, a total number of 2,60,943 students appeared for the Jharkhand JAC class 10th examination. As per the gender-based distribution of the students, around 1,03,565 boys marked their presence in the examination and 1,06,517 girls appeared in the exam. Out of the total number of the students, around 2,10,082 students have passed the examinations. As per the district based distribution, Simdega district has bagged the title of the best performing district with a pass percentage of 90.97 per cent.

Steps to check Jharkhand JAC class 11th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

Step 2: Tap the link saying click here to get JAC exam – 2019 Results present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open in the same tab.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Results of class XI examination – 2019.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: Enter the provided roll number and roll code in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Tap the submit button.

Step 8: Your Jharkhand JAC class 11th result will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the result.

Step 10: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

