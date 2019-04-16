Jharkhand JAC class 8 result 2019 declared: The result for the class 8 board exam has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Students can check their result by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council, jac.nic.in.

JAC class 8 result 2019 declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council has issued the result for class 8th examinations on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Students can check their result by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council, jac.nic.in. More than 5.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC class 8th board examinations. Students can also visit the websites like jacresults.com, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in in order to access the results. The result of class 10th and class 12th board examination is expected to get declared in the third week of May. The official website is mentioning the results will be released “anytime soon”. As per the reports the result is being uploaded and will be available in no time after getting uploaded on the official website.

Steps to download the JAC class 8th result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council, jac.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying JAC results present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number and other required details.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Print the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

Steps to download the JAC class 8th result on mobile:

Step 1: Open a browser on your smartphone.

Step 2: Type the official website link in the address bar.

Step 3: Tap the link saying JAC class 8 result.

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number and other required details.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Mobile apps for JAC class 8 result 2019:

All the students can access and check their results through other apps available at the Google Play Store. To get the results through the app, candidates need to pre-register their roll number. In the year 2018, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), revised the result of more than 35,000 students of class 10th who were first declared failed in the exam but later it was found that the students have qualified the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More