JAC Class 8 special exam result: The result for class 8 special exam has been released and those students who haven't yet checked their result are required to visit the official website to get their result.

JAC Class 8 special exam results declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results for Class 8 special examinations in which over 70 per cent students crossed the pass percentage. This year a total of 73.16 per cent students cleared the exam.

When it comes to top-performing districts, toppers have emerged mainly from the Western side of the state. Among the top-districts, Chatra has 90.41 pass percentage, West Singhbhum has 87.91 percentage, Sahibganj has 84.71 pass percentage, Garhway has 85.66 pass percentage while Ranchi stands last in the list with 80.82 pass percentage which isn’t a bad number either.

In terms of poor-performing districts, the lowest percentage has been observed at 49.76 per cent from Lohardaga district. It should be noted that the result is still available on the website, hence those who haven’t checked their results yet are required to follow the given steps to get their result.

JAC Class 8 special exam results declared: How to check

Go to the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads download result

Once you are directed to a new page, enter your login credentials

For login credentials, you will be required to enter your registration number or say roll number along with the date of birth (if required)

Once you have entered your login credentials, your result will appear on your screen

Download your result and take the print out for future reference

It should be noted that a total of 70,000 students could not pass the class 8 special exam that was conducted in June this year with Lohardaga being the lowest-performing district.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App