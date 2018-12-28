Jharkhand JECCE recruitment 2018: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online job applications for the Excise Constable posts @ jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for Excise Constable posts is February 9, 2019. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for 518 Excise Constable posts @ jssc.nic.in.

Here are the steps to apply for 518 vacant posts of Excise Constable:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission @ jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads online applications forms for JECCE 2018.

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page.

Step 4: Enter the basic credentials and register yourself.

Educational Eligibility criteria:

The applicants must have passed a minimum Class 10 from any recognised board in India.

Age criteria:

The applicants’ should be more than 25 years of age, while the minimum age of the candidates required is 18 years. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will give the age relaxation to the reserved category students according to government rules and regulations.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) official website— jssc.nic.in.

