Jharkhand JPSC civil judge admit card 2019: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) released the admit cards for the recruitment examination which will be conducted for the post of a civil judge on the official website, jpsc.gov.in. This post is available at the junior division. The candidates can download the same through the official website, jpsc.gov.in. The preliminary will be held on May 27, 2019, from 11 am to 1 pm. In case any candidate faces a problem while downloading the same, they can raise their complaint through an official helpline, 06512213009 from 11 am to 6 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 107 vacancies are to be filled. Candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of recruitment on the basis of their score in the preliminary exam. In case the candidates are not able to download the admit card they can reach out the enquiry counter in the headquarters on working hours on May 24 or 25, 2019, along with their registration number and date of birth. They can download the e copy of the admit card.

Jharkhand JPSC civil judge admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘civil judge junior division admit card.

Step 3: Then you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after sharing details

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card. They can also take out a print out for future use. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card as failing to this will lead to the disqualification of the candidate.

