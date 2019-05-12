Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of assistant professor in medical colleges in Jharkhand by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is going to conclude on May 15, 2019. The candidates can apply till 11:45 PM on the last date which is May 15, 2019.

Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019: Application process for 262 posts to close on May 15, check pay scale, eligibility and steps to apply at jpsc.gov.in

The application process for the post of assistant professor in medical colleges in Jharkhand by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is going to conclude on May 15, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), jpsc.gov.in. The candidates can apply till 11:45 PM on the last date which is May 15, 2019. The candidates are supposed to submit their hard copies to the JPSC headquarters till 6:00 PM, May 24, 2019. A total number of 262 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. All the shortlisted candidates will be hired for a duration of two years.

Eligibility criteria for the Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019:

Education: The interested candidates must possess a post graduate degree in the concerned subjects according to the TEQ regulations. The candidates must have worked for three years as a junior resident in a recognized medical college in the concerned subject and have a one-year experience of working as a senior resident in a recognized medical college.

Age: The lower age limit for the post of assistant professor is 30 years and the upper age limit for the posts is 45 years. For the candidates of SC and ST category is 50 years and for the candidates of OBC category is 47 years. For the women of the reserved categories, the upper age limit is 48 years.

Steps to apply for the Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying assistant professor in medical colleges of Jharkhand present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying click here for online application present on the new window.

Step 5: Tap the link saying click here to register.

Step 6: Enter all the required details and register.

Step 7: Log in the portal using the provided registration number.

Step 8: Fill the form and verify all the details thoroughly.

Step 9: Upload all the required images.

Step 10: Make the payment.

Step 11: Publish the duly filled form.

Step 12: Download the duly filled form.

Step 13: Take a print out of the application form and keep a copy with you for sending it to the office of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

All the candidates will have to send the print out of the duly filled form with a valid proof of qualification, the fee paid, etc to the JKPSC office. In case the candidates are facing any issue then they can call at the helpline number at 0651-2213009.

Fee for Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019:

Candidates of the General category will have to pay Rs 600 plus additional bank charges as the application fee, on the other hand, candidates of the reserved category will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

Pay scale for the Jharkhand JPSC recruitment 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,600.

