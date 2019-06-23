Jharkhand PMECE 2019: Applications have been invited for the Jharkhand Paramedical Entrance Competitive Examination (PMECE) by the Jharkhand Examination board.

Jharkhand PMECE 2019: Jharkhand Paramedical Entrance Competitive Examination (PMECE) application forms have been issued. The forms have been issued in the online mode by the Jharkhand Examination Board. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Jharkhand PMECE 2019 can visit the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in to download the forms. The application fee for the Jharkhand PMECE 2019 entrance exam for the candidates of the General category is Rs 900 and for the candidates of the SC and the ST category is Rs 450. The fee is submitted through the online mode using a credit card, debit card or net banking. The application fee for the same is non-refundable.

The admit cards for the Jharkhand PMECE will be issued by the JCECE Board. All the candidates who have submitted their application form on or before the last date of the submission of the application form. The result for the Jharkhand PMECE is expected to be announced by October 2019. The official date for the release of the results has still been not confirmed. All the candidates who will clearly pass the entrance test will be called for the counselling round.

Steps to download the Jharkhand PMECE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the button saying Result present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Steps 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

