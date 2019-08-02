Jharkhand Public Service Commission: Jharkhand Public Service Commission((JKPSC) released the Assistant Professor result 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the Assistant Professor examination can download or check the result @jpsc.gov.in

Jharkhand Public Service Commission: Jharkhand Public Service Commission((JKPSC), today announced the Assistant Professor Posts result 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the Assistant Professor exam can now check the result on the official website of JPSC or click on the link @jpsc.gov.in to visit directly.

candidates must know that the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced 262 vacancies of Assistant Professor postin Medical Colleges of the state. Candidates who hold a Postgraduate Degree (MD/ MS/ DNB) from a recognized medical university has applied for the post. Candidates with age between 30 to 45 years had applied for the posts.

Follow the steps to check JPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, above the Latest Recruitments/Openings

Step 3: Click on the red color generated link Press Release and Result of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand,Advt.No.03/2019

Step 4: The result will appear in a PDF format consists of UNR and ST

Step 5: Candidates must read the details carefully

Step6: For further reference, candidates may also download the result or take a hard copy of it.

However, June 22, 2019, to June 10, 2019, the interview for Assistant Professor posts were held. Candidates can check the result on the official website of JPSC and no other source. under the provisions of article 315 of the Constitution of India The JHARKHAND Public Service Commission was formed by the Governor of JHARKHAND. The aim of JKPSC is to recruit for a government post in the state. JKPSC conducts written competitive examination with walk-in-interviews for selecting the candidates for any government posts in the state.

