Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified 1140 vacancies for Assistant Branch Officer, Block Welfare Officer, and other posts. Candidates need to apply before October 17 through the official website.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had released an official notification yesterday for inviting applications to fill for 1140 vacancies. The recruitment process is for the posts of Block Supply Officer and others and the applications are invited through Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination- 2019 (JGGLCCE-2019). Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts online through the official website- www.jssc.nic.in on or before the last date i.e. October 17, 2019.

The application process for the following posts will begin from September 18, 2019, and the eligible candidates can apply for the posts. To get more details about the eligibility criteria, check below.

Candidates will get around the time of one month for the submission of the online application form and the interested candidates are advised to fill and submit the online application form as soon as possible so as to avoid last moment problems.

Vacancy details for Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment 2019:

Total vacancies– 1140 Posts

Assistant Branch Officer-362 Posts

Co-Operative Extension officer– 241 Posts

Block Supply Officer– 223 Posts

Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law– 170 Posts

Block Welfare Officer– 139 Posts

Planning Assistant– 5 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be graduated in a relevant discipline from a recognized University/ Institution.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment 2019 Notification-Download PDF

How to apply for Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts in a prescribed format through the online mode by simply visiting the official website of JSSC. The last date for the submission of online application form is October 17, 2019, and candidates are advised to take the print out of submitted online application form for further reference.

