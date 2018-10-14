Jharkhand UDHD Recruitment 2018: The Jharkhand Urban Development & Housing Department has invited applications from iterested and eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website before November 5th, 2018.

Jharkhand UDHD Recruitment 2018: The Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) Jharkhand has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for filling up the vacant posts of Junior Engineer in (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) contractual basis. The candidates willing to apply for the position can check the detailed notification by logging into the official website of the Department at udhd.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to reports, the last date for submission of online applications has been scheduled for November 5th, 2018. Moreover, there are 141 vacancies as per reports, which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants must note that they should not wait for the last date to submit their applications as there will be huge traffic on the official website.

How to apply for the Junior Engineer post?

Log on to the official webpage -udhd.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the Recruitment tab under ‘Careers’ option Now click on the link that says, ‘Invitation of applications for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) on contractual basis (through selection committee) for providing services in various Urban Local bodies under Urban Development & Housing Department, Jharkhand’ Read the details on the pdf to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details Now, Search for the online application link and click on it Fill in all the details in the application form, make application fee payment Submit the application form and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

Application fee:

Applicants must note that they need to make application fee payment of Rs 2000 only through NEFT the account details for which has been mentioned in the official notification on the official website.

UDHD Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: Number of vacancies against each post

Junior Engineer Civil: 93

Junior Engineer Electrical: 23

Junior Engineer Mechanical: 25

Candidates can directly go to the official website of Urban Development & Housing Department by clicking on this link: http://udhd.jharkhand.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More