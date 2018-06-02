Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry is going to conduct the JIPMER 2018 MBBS entrance examination tomorrow. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to reach the examination hall 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

The JIPMER 2018 MBBS entrance examination is going to be held tomorrow, i.e. on June 3, 2018. The examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, JIPMER. Like many other examinations, this will also be a computer-based test. This examination is the gateway to acquire admissions into the MBBS courses at JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal campuses and as many as 200 seats will be filled by the students who qualify in the examination.

Moreover, candidates from all parts of the country are eligible to apply for this entrance examination, which is held by JIPMER every year. Recently, on May 21, the admit cards were uploaded for the JIPMER 2018 MBBS Exam on the official website jipmer.edu.in and students downloaded the same, however, those who have not downloaded the admit cards yet can check the official website for further information. The JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam results will be released as soon as in the second week of June this year while the counselling sessions will commence from June 27, 2018.

Reports say that the admission process will be closed on September 30, 2018. Candidates can check their result and the merit list on the official website of the institute. JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination 2018 would be a two and a half hour computer-based test consisting of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. English Language and Comprehension and Logical and Quantitative Reasoning questions will also be set for the examination.The examination will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. Exams in the morning shift will start from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm while in the afternoon from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria for Admission:

To be eligible for admissions into the programmes, a candidate have to pass Class 12 or qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology and English. The candidate must have pass marks in all the subjects individually and must have total average of 60% in Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Biotechnology in the qualifying examination. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/OPH category, have an advantage as they need to have minimum marks of 50%.

