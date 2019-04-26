JIPMER 2019: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has invited applications for BSc, MSc, M.P.H., PBD, PGD, PGF and Ph.D. courses through the official website. Check how to register and apply online.

According to reports, the registration process for online application has been opened from yesterday i.e. April 25, 2019 through the official website. Candidates can log into the official website of JIPMER i.e. jipmer.edu.in to register for the upcoming examination before the last date for submission of the online application form.

Reportedly, the application process has been scheduled to be closed on May 4, 2019, while the JIPMER 2019 examination will be conducted by the authority on June 22, 2019, Candidates must note that applications will not be entertained after the closure of the process through the online portal or by any other forms. All the interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website of the JIPMER to apply for the exams before the last date.

Moreover, candidates will be issued Admit cards soon after the closure of the application process for the JIPMER exam on the official website and the tentative date is said to be June 10, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the site to avail the notification for the upcoming examination or any other necessary details regarding JIPMER exam 2019. The authority will be conducting the exam in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on the day of the examination.

How to Register for JIPMER 2019?

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the institute at first – http://www.jipmer.edu.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply online” and wait for the page to load

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the details such as their name, mobile number, email ID and captcha code in the new page to register for the exam

Step 4: Now login to the user portal by using your login ID and password sent to the registered email ID

Step 5: Candidates need to click on the login link again

Step 6: Now, fill all the necessary details like personal details, qualification details, contact, and other details

Step 7: Upload photograph and signature to complete the application process

Step 8: Pay the application fee and then submit the form online

Step 9: Candidates should keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference in future

