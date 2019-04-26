JIPMER 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the application forms for medical courses like BSc, MSc, M.P.H., PBD, PGD, PGF and PhD courses on the official website of JIPMER i.e. jipmer.edu.in. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the JIPMER exams before or on May 24, 2019.

JIPMER 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) released the application form on April 25, 2019 for different medical courses like BSc, MSc, M.P.H., PBD, PGD, PGF and PhD courses on the official website of JIPMER i.e. jipmer.edu.in. All the interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the JIPMER examinations by logging in the official website. Aspirants note that the application form can be filled only via online mode that is available on the official website.

All the candidates are advised to apply online before or on May 24, 2019 for the examination which is scheduled to take place on June 22, 2019. Soon after applying for the JIPMER exam 2019, the candidates will be issued an admit card by JIPMER, Puducherry. Candidates note that admit card allotted to you is mandatory. Under any circumstances, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card. The JIPMER will release the admit card June 10, 2019 while the exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on June 22, 2019.

Steps on how to Register for JIPMER 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMER i.e. jipmer.edu.in.

Step 2: In the bottom of the website, click to the link that reads EXAMs.

Step 3: Again click to the link that reads JIPMER BSC/MSC/MPH/PBD/PGD/PGF/PHD Courses – Aug 2019 Session

Step 4: You will be given an option of applying onling. After the registration process gets over, the login ID and password will be sent to the registered email ID of the candidates.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new tab that has important details.

Step 6: Fill in your information that includes Applicant Name, Mobile Number, Confirm Mobile Number, Email Address and Confirm Email Address.

Step 7: Upload your photograph and signature

Step 8: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Pay the application fee and submit the form

