The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) Puducherry announced the MBBS entrance examination result on June 8 at the official website i.e. jipmer.edu.in. The announcement of the result was scheduled to release on June 20, 2018, but it came JIPMER Puducherry yesterday gave a surprise to the aspirants. As of now, the official fo JIPMER is crashed but Ankadala Anirudh Babu has bagged the first position by scoring 99.9987799. Akhil Tambi came second while Prerak Tripathi and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan have secured third and fourth position, respectively. Keerthana K, the NEET topper of Tamil Nadu is the female topper in the examination by bagging 5th position in the overall merit list.

The exam was held on June 3, 2018, for giving admission to 200 aspirants in medical undergraduate courses. While 150 seats are available for intake at JIPMER Puducherry, rest 50 are available at JIPMER Karaikal. The counselling of MBBS will begin on June 26, 2018, at JIPMER Academic Centre, Puducherry. Over 1 lakh 60 thousand have appeared for the examination which was conducted in over 290 centres nationwide. The PDF contains 8 pages with the name of the candidate and their date of birth and a total percentage.

