JIPMER Counselling 2019: The counselling for MBBS admissions of JIPMER will commence from today. Candidates need to check the official website - mcc.nic.in for more details.

JIPMER Counselling 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute Of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or JIPMER is all set to conduct the Counselling process for admissions to JIPMER MBBS 2019 from today, June 26, 2019. According to reports, candidates who have qualified the JIPMER MBBS 2019 are eligible to appear in the JIPMER 2019 Counselling process for admissions. The JIPMER had announced the MBBS 2019 result through the official website on June 7, 2019.

The JIPMER 2019 Counselling will be offline and as many as 2055 will participate in the process, as per reports in a leading website. The details of the Counselling and admissions to the MBBS courses will be available on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

JIPMER counselling 2019 dates were announced by JIPMER along with the JIPMER MBBS result 2019. All the candidates are required to bring their necessary documents to the counselling venue. A notification on the official website of JIPMER reads, “Live Telecast of ‘MBBS First Counseling’ on 26th to 28th June 2019 at 2:00 pm onwards”.

According to the schedule released by the authority, the first round of JIPMER MBBS counselling will be held from June 26 to June 28, 2019, while the second and third rounds of counselling have been scheduled for July 24, 2019, and August 21, 2019, respectively. Reportedly, 8 times candidates will be called for counselling then the number of available seats in each round. Those candidates who fail to attend any counselling will be allowed to attend the open round of Counselling to be held last.

