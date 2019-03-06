JIPMER MBBS 2019: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER Puducherry has released its official notification about the registration on the official website. The students who wish to crack the entrance should first apply for the examination as soon as possible at jipmer.edu.in. Here are the other details. Take a look!

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER Puducherry has finally dropped a notification for the admission procedure of JIPMER MBBS 2019 on the official website. The online applications forms for the same are now available at jipmer.edu.in. The candidates should know that the prospectus has been released at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research’s official website.

The aspirants who wish to sit in the JIPMER MBBS 2019 examination should immediately apply for it online as the application procedure will be closing on April 12, 2019. The entrance examination will be organized on June 2, 2019 – Sunday.

The candidates should note that this examination will select students for JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal only. The students who want to get into AFMC should appear for NEET 2019.

A total of 200 MBBS seats are available in JIPMER. Of this, 150 seats are vacant in Puducherry and 50 in JIPMER Karaikal. The entrance examination would be taken by a Computer Based Test.

Here’s the actual distribution of seats according to the official announcement!

Among the three medical entrance examinations held in India, Only NEET is considered national level medical entrance test as the other two, AIIMS and JIPMER conduct examinations only for their respective colleges. While the registration process for NEET 2019 has already been done, AIIMS MBBS 2019 is still on.

