JIPMER MBBS 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will end the MBBS entrance examination’s online application process on Friday, April 12 at 5 pm. Those who are medical aspirants can submit the online application at jipmer.edu.in. The examination is scheduled to be held June 2, Sunday. The duration of the courses is 4 years and 6 months, followed by one-year of the compulsory rotatory internship. A total of 200 seats are available with 150 in JIPMER, Puducherry while 50 in JIPMER, Karaikal.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Educational qualification

Aspirants should be a pass out of higher/senior secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), which is equivalent to 10+2 higher/senior secondary examination, after a period of 12 years study. The last two years consists of subjects like physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology or any other elective with English, at a level not less than the English as core subject as prescribed by NCERT.

Must be a pass out of the subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology and English individually. He / She should have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) taken together in physics, chemistry, biology/ bio-technology. Aspirants who are appearing in the examinations of month of March/ April 2019, and, the results have not yet been declared.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Age limit- Age of the candidates should not be less than 17 years.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: How to apply

Apply on the official website with relevant documents.

Step 1: Go to the official website, jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘click here’ next to JIPMER MBBS 2019

Step 3: In case your pop-up or add block is on, turn it off

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill all the personal details, register

Step 6: Log-in using registration id

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Duly make the payment

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Application fee

For general category and OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,500. For SC/ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,200. For NRI/OCI, candidates will have to pay Rs 3,000, OPH and P – OPH candidates are will be exempted from paying any fee.

