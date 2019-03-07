JIPMER 2019: The application process for MBBS 2019 examination has been started on the official website jipmer.edu.in by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). The interested candidates who will apply for the examination will have to appear for the examination on June 2. Through this examination, a total of 250 – 200 vacant seats will be filled at JIPMER, Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER, Karaikal.

The entrance examination will be held on June 2 for a total of 250– 200 vacant seats at JIPMER, Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER, Karaikal. Besides that, the JIPMER has also uploaded the prospectus and a flow diagram of the process. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

The applicant should have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or on or before December 31, 2019. The interested candidates should have born on or before January 1, 2003. However, there is no upper age limit.

JIPMER 2019: Steps to apply on the official website

Step 1: Go to the JIPMER’s official website- jipmer.edu.in.

Step 2: Under JIPMER MBBS 2019 sub-section click on “Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2019” on the homepage,

Step 3: Fill in the registration form along with the relevant details.

Step 4: An automated User ID and password will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 5: Use the same login ID and password to log in.

Step 6: Upload a photograph and signature, which will be printed in the hall ticket.

Step 7: Deposit the required an application fee and submit.

Step 8: Download the application form. Take out a print out of the form for future use.

JIPMER has also given their Help Desk contacts. The authority can be reached through a toll-free number 18002667072. An email id jipmermbbsentrance2019@gmail.com has also been provided by JIPMER.

