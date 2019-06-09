JIPMER MBBS result 2019: The results of MBBS entrance examination will begin on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), jipmer.edu.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can know their results at their respective official website. Those who will clear the exam will now be eligible for the counselling.

JIPMER MBBS result 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has declared the results of MBBS entrance examination on the official website jipmer.edu.in. The interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results at the same official website. Those who had passed the exam will now be eligible for the counselling.

The first round of counselling will begin from June 27 to 29, while the second round will start from July 25. It will be followed by third and then the fourth and final counselling is to be held on August 21 and September 28, respectively. The dates are tentative and it will depend on the seats’ availability.

Arunangshu Bhattacharya with 99.9986761 percentile has topped the entrance examination. He has also obtained AIR-19 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019.

JIPMER result 2019: Meet the toppers

Rank 1: Arunangshu Bhattacharya

Rank 2: Prateek Upadhyay

Rank 3: Aryan Bansal

Rank 4: Prajnapan Basu

Rank 5: Chetanya Mittal

Rank 6: Amritesh S. Grewal

Rank 7: Phaneendra DR

Rank 8: Bahadur Singh

Rank 9: Apoorv Raghav

Rank 10: Nishtha

JIPMER MBBS result 2019: Cut-off percentile

At least 50th percentile is required to pass the examination. For OPH category students has to secure 45th percentile. While the reserve category candidates are required to secure 40 per centile.

In the year 2019, over 1.84 lakh students registered for the examination. The counselling process will be conducted for admission in two hundred vacant seats. The exam was conducted on June 2, Sunday across the country over 280 exam centres.

There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal. The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months. It will be followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of a degree. The merit lists are available at the official website, both category-wise and overall.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App