JIPMER PG Admit Card: The admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming JIPMER PG entrance Exam 2019 has been issued by the authority on jipmer.edu.in. Candidates can check the steps to download given in this article.

JIPMER PG Admit Card: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the admit cards for the upcoming entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses on its official website. The candidates who seek admission to the MD and MS programmes through the entrance examination are advised to check and download the JIPMER PG Admit Card 2019 on the official website – jipmer.edu.in. The PG entrance examination has been scheduled to be conducted at various examination centres on December 8, 2019.

JIPMER PG Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates who are going to appear in the JIPMER PG Entrance Exam 2019 will have to log in to the official website – jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link scrolling at the bottom of the homepage that reads, ” Exams: JIPMER MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance Jan 2020 Session – Hall Ticket”

On clicking, the candidate will be redirected to a new window

Here, click on either of the links -Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MD/MS Entrance – Jan 2020 Session – Click Here

Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER DM/MCh Entrance – Jan 2020 Session – Click Here

Now, enter the login details to access the admit card for the upcoming JIPMER PG Entrance exam 2019

Submit the details and wait for the page to download

The Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out

JIPMER PG Admit Card: Direct links to download Admit Cards

Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MD/MS Entrance for Jan 2020 Session

Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER DM/MCh Entrance for Jan 2020 Session

