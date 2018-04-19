The JIPMER Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 125 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer & LDC has started yesterday. Interested candidates can log on to the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. to apply online. The last date of application is May 18, 2018.

Applications are invited for the posts of nursing officers and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) against 115 vacancies. According to reports, the registration process has started yesterday, April 18 on the official website of JIPMER – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. Moreover, the last date of application has been reported to be may 18, 2018. candidates willing to apply for the posts have to submit their application before 5:00PM on the closing day of the application process.

Further, there are 91 vacant posts for nursing officers while 24 vacancies for lower division clerks. The applicants will have to go to the official website of JIPMER to go through all the necessary details before applying for the posts. There will be a computer-based test to select the candidates for the posts. Applicants will have to download their hall tickets as soon as it is made available on the official website. The hall tickets will be available on May 30 from 10:00AM.

Meanwhile, to apply online applicants needs to follow the instructions given below:

Go to the official website – http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in Click on the link ‘Jobs’ Now click on the link that reads JIPMER Nursing Officer and LDC Recruitment 2018 The candidate will be directed to the ‘Apply Online’ page To register click on the link ‘Click here for New Registration’ After registration, the candidate will have to login with the credentials to apply Now the candidate can fill the application form, Make online payment and complete the application process

Also: To apply directly at- http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/announcement/jobs click here

