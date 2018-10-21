JIPMER Recruitment 2018: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor through its official website. Candidates can check the notification by logging into the official website of the varsity i.e. at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. According to reports in a leading daily, there is a total 53 number of vacant posts which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.
Candidates should note that they should submit their applications as early as possible through the official website as the official website might n0t work properly on the last date of application submission due to heavy traffic on it. Candidates willing to apply for the post should have a postgraduate degree or MD or qualification equivalent to the same and must also have a postdoctoral degree for being eligible for the post.
For more details regarding the vacancies, log in to the official website of JIPMER – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.
How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2018?
- Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in
- Search for the link that reads, “Apply online for faculty posts of AIIMS Nagpur” on the homepage and click on it
- Candidates will be directed to a different window
- Here, fill in the details to create your account using valid email id
- Fill in all the required details in the prescribed format
- Now, click on the submit button
- Take a print out of the same for future reference
To directly read the full employment notification of JIPMER Recruitment 2018, click on this link: http://jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/
