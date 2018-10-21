JIPMER Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the recruitment of Professor, Additional Professors by JIPMER on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility and details regarding the advertisement by logging into the official website jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.

JIPMER Recruitment 2018: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor through its official website. Candidates can check the notification by logging into the official website of the varsity i.e. at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. According to reports in a leading daily, there is a total 53 number of vacant posts which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Candidates should note that they should submit their applications as early as possible through the official website as the official website might n0t work properly on the last date of application submission due to heavy traffic on it. Candidates willing to apply for the post should have a postgraduate degree or MD or qualification equivalent to the same and must also have a postdoctoral degree for being eligible for the post.

For more details regarding the vacancies, log in to the official website of JIPMER – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.

How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) – jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Apply online for faculty posts of AIIMS Nagpur” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, fill in the details to create your account using valid email id

Fill in all the required details in the prescribed format

Now, click on the submit button

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly read the full employment notification of JIPMER Recruitment 2018, click on this link: http://jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/

