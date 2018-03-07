Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has released the online application forms for MBBS admissions 2018. The MBBS entrance examination will be held on June 3, 2018. JIPMER has invited applications to fill 200 seats vacant in Puducherry and Karijal campuses. Interested candidates can apply online at official website of JIPMER @jimper.edu. Check important dates and eligibility for JIPMER MBBS admission 2018.

Candidates are advised to follow the brochure and other details rolled out by JIPMER on the official website before applying for MBBS entrance examination

For MBBS admissions of 2018, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has released the online application forms. The entrance examination will be held on June 3, 2018. Through MBBS entrance examination, 200 seats will be filled by the JIPMER Puducherry and Karijal campuses. As per conditions of the exam, anyone from India can apply the examination. Interested candidates can fill the application on the official website at jipmer.edu. To stop any cheating, the online examination will only be held in online mode. JIPMER may conduct the MBBS entrance examination in two batches on the same date, June 3, 2018.

Candidates are advised to follow the brochure and other details rolled out by JIPMER on the official website before applying for MBBS entrance examination. Instructions on how to apply, important dates, eligibility and break up of the number of seats for JIPMER MBBS 2018 is provided below.

ALSO READ: NEET 2018: CBSE issues special instructions @ cbseneet.nic.in for open school students applying for entrance exam

JIPMER MBBS 2018 Important Dates:

Start of online application form- March 7, 2018

Last Date to fill online application form: April 13, 2018

Download of Admit Card- May 21, 2018, from 10 am

Date of JIPMER MBBS 2018 Examination-June 3, 2018

JIPMER MBBS 2018 Results- On or before June 20, 2018

Eligibility criteria for JIPMER MBBS 2018:

As per brochure released by JIPMER for MBBS entrance examination 2018, all candidates should meet these conditions.

Should be an Indian Citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India

Must have acquired the minimum age of 17 years as on December 31, 2018. This means that the candidates born on or before January 1, 2002, are eligible to apply. Please note, there is no upper age limit for JIPMER MBBS 2018 examination.

Candidates are also required to have passed Class 12 or qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology and English. Candidates should note that the level of English language studies should not be less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT.

Candidates are also required to have passed the qualifying examination in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology took together. The minimum percentage requirement for reserved category students if 50%.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to apply for JIPMER 2018. Their admission, however, would be provisional to them meeting the minimum educational qualifications as listed above.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 board exam 2018: Easy but lengthy Hindi paper, say, students,

ALSO READ: RRB recruitment 2018: Last date for accepting RRB Group D recruitment applications extended until March 31

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App