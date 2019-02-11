JK Bank PO admit card 2019: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 1450 probationary officer vacant posts. The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer will be available from February 11, 2019, to February 21, 2019 post the date the link will be deactivated. Steps to download the admit card are inside.

JK Bank PO admit card 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Bank recently released an official notice stating that the hall tickets for the post of probationary officers are out. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Jammu and Kashmir bank or IBPS. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 1450 vacant posts.

The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer will be available from February 11, 2019, to February 21, 2019 post the date the link will be deactivated. It is advised that the candidates take a print out before the deadline as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer: Check admit card

Step 1: Check the official website of Jammu and Kashmir

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link stating recruitment and jobs

Step 3: After that, you will be directed to a new tab

Step 4: Click on download PO admit card

Step 5: New ab will open

Step 6: Log in using your credentials

Step 7: Admit card will be on your screen

Step 8: Download and take a print out for future uses

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer examination will be a computer-based exam and will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks each in 90 minutes. The exam date for the same hasn’t been released by the bank yet.

