JK Bank PO admit card 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Bank recently released an official notice stating that the hall tickets for the post of probationary officers are out. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Jammu and Kashmir bank or IBPS. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 1450 vacant posts.
The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer will be available from February 11, 2019, to February 21, 2019 post the date the link will be deactivated. It is advised that the candidates take a print out before the deadline as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer: Check admit card
Step 1: Check the official website of Jammu and Kashmir
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link stating recruitment and jobs
Step 3: After that, you will be directed to a new tab
Step 4: Click on download PO admit card
Step 5: New ab will open
Step 6: Log in using your credentials
Step 7: Admit card will be on your screen
Step 8: Download and take a print out for future uses
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer examination will be a computer-based exam and will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks each in 90 minutes. The exam date for the same hasn’t been released by the bank yet.
