Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the admit card for the Probationary officer Mains Examination 2018. Candidates can check and download the admit card online through the official website @jkbank.com. The examination for the J&K Bank PO Mains 2018 is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from May 10 to May 20, 2019.
How to download:
1. Visit on the official website @jkbank.com.
2. Click on JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 201.
3. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number
4. Password, Captcha and click on login
5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
6. Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference
The candidates should carry the admit cards on the exam day as without hall ticket candidates will not be able to appear in the J&K Bank PO Mains exam.