Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the admit card for the Probationary officer Mains Examination 2018. Candidates can check and download the admit card online through the official website @jkbank.com. The examination for the J&K Bank PO Mains 2018 is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from May 10 to May 20, 2019.

How to download:

1. Visit on the official website @jkbank.com.

2. Click on JK Bank PO Mains Admit Card 201.

3. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number

4. Password, Captcha and click on login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference

The candidates should carry the admit cards on the exam day as without hall ticket candidates will not be able to appear in the J&K Bank PO Mains exam.

