J&K Bank Recruitment 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. has released a notification inviting applications from eligible and interested candidates for the recruitment of 1200 banking associates. Candidates who wish to apply for the same must go through the official notification and check all the details regarding the vacancies before applying for the posts through the official website – www.jkbank.com. According to reports, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for November 30, 2018.

Moreover, the application fee payment last date is also the same as the last date for application. i.e. on or before 30th November. Candidates must be very careful while filling up the application form, they are advised to check the details thoroughly before submitting the same through the official website. Applications once submitted will not be allowed to make changes in the same and might be rejected if any mistake is found after scrutiny.

The candidates applying for the post must have passed graduation or post graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The candidate must not have exceeded 32 years as on the last date for application submission while the minimum age for applicants is 18 years.

Vacancy details of J&K Bank Recruitment 2018: Name and number of post

Banking Associate – 1200

Important dates to remember for J&K Bank Recruitment 2018:

Online application starting date: October 24

Last date for submission of online application form: November 30

Printing of submitted application last day: November 30

Online Fee Payment last date: November 30

