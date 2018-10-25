J&K Bank Recruitment 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has invited job applications for 1,200 banking associate and 250 Probationary Officers (PO) jobs. The candidates who are willing to get a bank job can apply online through the Jammu and Kashmir bank's official website @jkbank.com.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has invited the job applications for the 12,00 Banking Associate and 250 Probationary Officer (PO) posts. The aspirants may apply on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank @ jkbank.com. As per the JK bank job notification, the process for submitting the online application will commence from October 24, 2018, and the last date to submit the job application form is November 10, 2018, for the Banking Associate posts.

For the probationary Officer’s vacancy, the aspirants can apply before November 6, 2018.

Eligibility for the Banking Associate:

The candidates applying for the Banking Associate’s post must have a graduation degree from a recognised university with more than 60% marks.

The age limit for the general category student is 18 to 32 years, while age relaxation of 3 years will be given to the SC/ST/Ex-servicemen.

The candidates have to pay a sum of Rs 800 as the application fees.

The J&K Bank has offered 1200 banking Associate posts.

For the 250 Probationary Officers post, the applicant should have a degree with 60% marks and above from a recognised university. The candidates, who are will to apply for the PO job have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for general category and Rs 800 for reserved category candidates.

