The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination has announced the fifth provisional merit list of the B.Ed course. The candidates can check their result on the official website jkbopee.gov.in. Also, the board has announced the waiting list of the candidates is also out.

J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination Result 2018: The candidates who appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination for B.Ed course can check their result on the official website http://www.jkbopee.gov.in/as the fifth provisional merit list has been released by the Board. This list has been announced due to the shortfall of documents of a few candidates.

The entrance exam was held on June 24, 2018. A total of 2,410 candidates have found their place in the merit list. Out of which, the waiting list of the 24 candidates has also been declared. These candidates appeared for the exam provisionally due to their insufficient documents.

The withheld candidates need to submit their full documents or certificates on the official website of the BOPEE within 7 days of the declaration of the result in BOPEE office Jammu/Srinagar. The can submit their documents on all the working days between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The list of the selected candidates for both open Merit and Category for the session 2018 will be notified separately as per the seats available in the Government College of Education (GCOE), Canal Road, Jammu.

The available provisional merit list on the official website is in pdf format. The candidates can download the same to check their roll numbers.

The candidates need to follow a series of steps to check their provisional merit list. You need to visit the official website http://www.jkbopee.gov.in/. Scroll down on the website, on the third position, the provisional merit list category has been highlighted on the third point. After clicking on it, one can see the merit list document in a pdf format.

Here is the link of the merit list document. http://www.jkbopee.gov.in/Pdf/Downloader.ashx?nid=2960&type=n

An important note for the candidates, as per Rank 998 (RBA), the applicants who had failed to take admission on the basis of 3rd provisional select list forwarded vide Notification No. 097-BOPEE of 2018 dated 18-08-2018 are suggested for reconsideration.

Another important note for the candidates who wish to make any representation against the name, category, etc. can do so within two days of issue of the notification. They will have to submit documentary evidence in support of their claim.

