J&K Police Recruitment 2019: The application process for Jammu and Kashmir Police recruitment has been started. Applications are invited for a total of 1650 vacancies for the post of constable for both the provinces including the Jammu province and the Kashmir province. The vacancies are for the permanent residents in case of female candidates of Jammu and Kashmir for the 1650 constable posts in two women Battalions, i.e., one battalion of Jammu province and the other for the Kashmir province.

Both the mentioned vacancies lie in the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 including the grade pay of Rs 1900. The pay scales are assigned in consideration with the state government’s reservation policy.

For men, the recruitment process will be conducted for 10 different border districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Leh, Kargil, Kupwara, Bandipora, Poonch, Samba, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri and Jammu. All the districts reside nearly 0 to 10 kilometre distance away from the line of actual control/ line of control/ international border line/ actual ground position line (LAC/ LOC/ IB/ AGPL) against 1350 vacancies out of which 650 vacancies are for Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Jammu and Samba districts and the other 650 for the Kargil, Bandipora, Baramulla, Leh and Kupwara districts.

For women, the recruitment will be conducted for 1350 vacancies in two women battalions distributed as per the guidelines mentioned in the MHA GOI Letter No 13030/50/2015.K.119pt. 60 per cent of the women will be recruited for the border districts including Rajouri, Kargil, Kupwara, Leh, Poonch, Samba, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kathua and Jammu and the remaining 40 per cent will be recruited for other districts including Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, Budgam, Reasi, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kulgam.

Application Fee: Candidate is required to pay Rs 300 online.

Important Dates:

Applications starting from: March 9, 2019

Last date to apply online: After 30 days of the notification of the link which will be notified separately.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed matriculation examination from any Government recognised Board before or by the last date of the application form submission.

Age: The candidate should not be below 18 years in age and above 28 years in age.

