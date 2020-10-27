JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam schedule 2020: Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education, (JKBOSE) has released the schedule for class 10 and 12 which will be held between November 9 and 27, and class 12 between November 10 to December 9. The fully released schedule is available on their official website

JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam schedule 2020: Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education, (JKBOSE) has released the schedule for class 10 and 12 which will be held between November 9 and 27, and class 12 between November 10 to December 9. The fully released schedule is available on their official website, jkbose.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for respective classes soon.

As per the official notification, the exams will be held following the COVID-19 protocols and adhering to the social distancing norms. It is mandatory to wear face masks and all examination centres shall ensure complete sanitisation of desks, examination halls, rooms a day before the commencement of exam.

Earlier the board released the results of class 10 and 12 in October. Students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall in order to pass the examinations. JKBOSE has earlier reduced their syllabus for the next batch of students and the newly revised syllabus is available on the official website.

Also Read: RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 Hindi, English PDF: Rajasthan Board releases newly revised syllabus, know how to download at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Also Read: NEET MDS 2021 online registration begins @ nbe.edu.in on Oct 26 at 5 pm, know how to apply

The result of JK Board 2020 for class 10 and 12 will be available in the scorecard containing the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status.