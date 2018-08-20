JKBOSE results 2018: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of Jammu region has been declared by the Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education on its official website. Students can now check the result by logging into jkbose.jk.gov.in.

According to reports, the JKBOSE Kargil and Leh region result for both the secondary and senior secondary classes were declared by the Board. The students can follow the steps given below to download the JKBOSE 2018 results. The students will require their roll numbers to avail the result t6hrough the official website of the Board.

Students can check the steps given below to download JKBOSE results 2018:

Visit the official website of the JKBOSE – jkbose.jk.gov.in Under the results sections on the homepage, search for the link that is relevant Now click on ‘all results’ link Students will be directed to a different window Enter the roll number or name and click on the option ‘search’ Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference if necessary

To go to the official website and download the JKBOSE Result 2018 online, click on this link: http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/

