JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: The results for regular annual courses have been released for Jammu Division students on the official website of JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education today, May 13, 2019. Candidates can check the results on jkboseresults.net and jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: The JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education have declared the results for regular annual courses at Jammu Division today, May 13, 2019. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the results on jkboseresults.net or jkbose.ac.in.

The Board had recently released the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 in which Ankit Bargotra, Rahul Taak topped the science stream with 98.0% marks.

How to check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education as mentioned – jkboseresults.net

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RESULT OF 10th ANNUAL REGULAR 2019 Jammu (Summer Zone)”

On clicking, the students will be taken to a new window

Here, simply enter your roll number as on the admit card and submit

The JKBOSE 10th ANNUAL REGULAR 2019 Summer Zone Result will be displayed on the computer screen

Check the 10th result and take a print out of the same for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App