JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 declared @ jkbose.ac.in: The JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2019 for Kashmir Division was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE on its official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in yesterday i.e. May 8, 2019. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10th 2019 examination, are advised to check and download their JKBOSE Result 2019 from the mentioned above website. According to the sources, the JKBOSE Class 12th Result for the 2018-2019 batch will be declared by JK Education Board in the coming week of May.

Students who still haven’t checked their JKBOSE Secondary Board Result 2019 can check and download their result by following the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education i.e. jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter credentials like name, seat number, admission number and centre number.

Step 4: Submit your personal details.

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference.

If you are unable to check or download your JKBOSE Result 2019 Kashmir Division from mentioned above website, visit the alternative websites like indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Note: No mentioned above websites will not release any kind of original documents for the students on their websites. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10th 2019 Exams that were held in March are advised to visit their respective schools to collect the Mark Sheet, Migration Certificate and Provisional Certificate.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will be releasing the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 in the upcoming week of May. This year, the JKBOSE Higher Secondary examination for 2018-2019 batch was conducted by the JK Board in February-March 2019. Soon after the result of JKBOSE Class 12th 2019 will be declared on the official website of JKBOSE, students will have to collect their respective mark sheets from the schools for college admissions.

