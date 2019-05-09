JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division on its official website - jkbose.ac.in. Check how to download the Jammu and Kashmir Board results here.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Matriculation or Class 10th Board Exam Results for Kashmir Division on its official website today, May 9, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the JKBOSE 10th Exam 2019 can check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 on the official website – http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/.

Candidates can also check their results on other websites like – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and results.gov.in.

How to check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 online?

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) – jkbose.jk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 ”

” Candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the Board roll number from your Matric or 10th admit card and click on the submit button

The JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: jkbose.jk.gov.in

According to reports, the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared tomorrow on the Board’s official website – cgbse.nic.in. Punjab PSEB has also released the Class 10 results yesterday, May 8, 2019. The results are now available for download from the official website of PSEB and candidates can check their respective e-marksheet online by visiting the official website. The Gujarat Board has released the GUJCET 2019 results and also Gujarat 12th Result 2019 through its official website today.

