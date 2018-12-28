JKBOSE 10th result: The annual class 10 or matric exams of Jammu zone will be released soon on the official website – jkbose.ac.in by the Jammu and Kashmir Board. The class 12 winter zone results have already been announced by the Board on its official website.

JKBOSE 10th result: The Jammu and Kashmir state board will release the annual class 10 or matric exams of Jammu zone soon on the official website – jkbose.ac.in. The Board has already announced the class 12 winter zone results on its official website. The 10th examination was held in November. In the previous year, 69,056 students had appeared in the class 10 exam. Out of which 43,464 passed the exam and the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 62.94 per cent.

Earlier, the last date for admission-cum-permission forms pertaining to class 10 was extended up to November 28, 2018. This admission was available for failure/re-appear/private backlog/fresh candidates of winter zone areas of Jammu province including Leh for the session bi-annual 2018 winter zone. A candidate needs to pay Rs 3,250 as their application fee.

How to check the JKBOSE class 10 winter zone result

Step 1: Go to the official website – jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click ‘results’ link in top bar on the homepage,

Step 3: Under scroll down menu, click on Jammu/Kashmir region and click on class 10

Step 4: Click on the link ‘check class 10 result’

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future use.

The link will be activated after the announcement of the result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More