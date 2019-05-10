JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2019 for Jammu Region has finally been announced at the official website jkbose.ac.in. The students who appeared for the 12th board examinations from Jammu Zone are advised to check their scorecards now. Take a look at the overall pass percentage of Class 12, JKBOSE here!

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 @ jkbose.ac.in: JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2019 for Jammu Region has finally been announced at the official website jkbose.ac.in. The students who appeared for the 12th board examinations from Jammu Zone are advised to check their scorecards now. The candidates should also note that the results will be shown in a proper scorecard format and the students need to take a printout of it.

The merit list of the 12th class examination is out streamwise. Ankit Bargotra from Govt. S. R. M. L. HSS PARADE Ground, Jammu and Rahul Taak from Little Angels Hr. Sec. School Kathua have topped the science stream securing 490 marks each and 98.0% this year.

Rahat Gupta from S.P. HR. Sec. School Exchange Road, Jammu has topped the Commerce stream securing 487 marks and 97.4 per cent.

In the year 2019, Damini Sharma and Tanya Sharma from Shiksha Niketan Hr.Sec.School, Jeevan Nagar, Jammu has secured the first rank in Arts stream with 489 marks and 97.8 per cent.

The board also issued an official notification regarding it earlier that said that the result is going to be released till 6 pm. The Result for Summer Zone will be made available online on jkboseresults.net. The students who will not be able to check it through online mode can use the SMS services available on 5676750. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary education also released the Bi-Annual Result for Class 10 students from Kashmir Region yesterday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary education conducted the JK Board Exam 2019 for the Jammu province from 2nd March to 24th March. According to the reports, the JKBOSE released the result for Jammu division last year on April 25, 2018. JKBOSE 12th result 2018 was quite better as 26 students in total with a total of 11 girls and 15 boys secured the first 10 positions. The overall pass percentage of JKBOSE class 10 touched 75.44% while class 12th reached an overall percentage of 51.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, we have listed the simple and easy steps to check your result via the official website, take a look!

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in and click on the ‘Results’

2. Provide the required credentials including your roll number

3. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

4. The result will flash on your screen.

5. Download your scorecard and get a printout of it.

