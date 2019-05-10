JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2019 for Jammu Region has finally been declared on the official website jkbose.ac.in. The board already dropped an official notification on the website saying that JKBOSE will announce Class 12 Result 2019 i.e. HSP-II (12th Class) Annual Regular Result 2019 today at 6 PM.

The JKBOSE also declared the Bi-Annual Result for Class 10 students from Kashmir Region yesterday only and today, it has announced the result for Class 12. JK Board Exam 2019 for the Jammu zone was conducted from 2nd March and ended at 24th March whereas the examinations for Class 12 Board exams were organized from 1st March to 25th March.

Now that the board has released the results, the students can easily check their scorecard @ jkbose.ac.in following these easy and simple steps.

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in and click on the ‘Results’

2. Provide the required credentials including your roll number

3. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

4. The result will flash on your screen.

5. Download your scorecard and get a printout of it.

The result of JK Board 2019 for Class 10 and 12 will be out in the format of a regular scorecard and the details about the candidate will also be mentioned in the scorecard including his/her roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. In the year 2018, the JK Board 10th, the 12th result for Jammu division was announced on April 25, 2018. According to the data acquired, a total of 26 students in total comprising 11 girls and 15 boys secured the first 10 positions. The students performed well with an overall pass percentage of 75.44% while JKBOSE Class 12 result 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77%.

