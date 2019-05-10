JKBOSE 12th Results 2019, JK Board Class 12 result 2019, JKBOSE Jammu Division 12th Results 2019, JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 for Jammu Division, jkbose.ac.in, jkoseresults.net, jkbose.gov.in: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of the class 12th result 2019 for Jammu division for summer zone on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. Those who are willing to check the results can do the same through the official website.

JKBOSE class 12th Result 2019 @ jkbose.ac.in: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 12th result 2019 for Jammu division for summer zone on the official website, jkbose.ac.in, as per the latest official notification available on the official website. There is also an alternative website to check the result that is kbose.jk.gov.in. The interested candidates can check it through the official website and from the mentioned the alternative website. The result declaration facility is also available through SMS Service. Thee students need to send a message at 5676750. On May 9, 2019, JKBOSE also declared the bi-annual result for Class 10 students from Kashmir region.

Here is the direct link

JKBOSE class 12th Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for Class 12th Jammu region result tab

Step 3: Click on the tab

Step 4: A new window will be displayed

Step 5: Enter your roll number registration number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Step 6: Click on submit tab

Step 7: Result will appear on your screen

Step 8: Download and keep a print out for future use

JK Board Exam 2019 for the Jammu region was held from 1st March to 25th March. Initially scheduled to be held on 23rd February, the JKBOSE 10, 12th exams were rescheduled due to the curfew that was imposed on the state.

In the previous year, JKBOSE result for the Jammu division was declared on April 25, 2018. In the JKBOSE 12th result, a total of 26 students including 11 girls and 15 boys secured the first 10 positions. Overall pass percentage in JKBOSE class 10th result was 75.44 per cent while JKBOSE Class 12 result 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77 per cent.

