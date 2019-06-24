JKBOSE has announced Class 12 results for Leh and Kashmir division. Students can now check the result at the official website,jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE has declared Class 12 results today for students from Leh and Kashmir division. Students who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE results 2019 have been declared for those who appeared in the Higher Secondary part two annual private/ Bi-annual 2018-2019 Kashmir special exam.

According to the official press release, the JKBOSE 12th special exam 2019 was held in the months of March-April this year. The special exam for the Kashmir and Leh division was conducted from March 13, 2019, to April 2 2019. Students who participated in the Bi-annual exam can now check their result using their roll number.

Steps to download JKBOSE 12th Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Annual(Private)/Bi-annual 2018-19 Kashmir(SPECIAL)’

Step 3: Students have to enter required details like roll number, date of birth and submit

Step 4: After submitting the result, JKBOSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students have to download the result and take a print out for future reference

After the announcement of JKBOSE 12th result, the board will issue the passing certificates and official mark sheets to the students. The board also advised the Candidates who participated in the exam to collect their passing certificates and mark sheets from their respective schools.

